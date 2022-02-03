Woman dies in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: A woman was killed while another passenger was injured when a pickup plunged into a roadside ravine in a remote Bait Gali village in Ghazi tehsil, police said here on Wednesday.

Officials of the Nara Amazai Police Station quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a datsun pick carrying two passengers was on the way to Topi from Bait Gali village when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle plunged into a gorge while negotiating a blind turn near Devi village. As a result, a woman later identified as Gul Rahban Bibi was killed on the spot while Siddiqu, a resident of Devi village, was injured.