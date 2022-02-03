KMC removes encroachments from major roads

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) razed illegal structures and removed encroachments from along several thoroughfares in South, Central and Korangi districts on Thursday.

According to senior anti-encroachment director Bashir Siddiqui, an operation was carried out on Dr Daud Pota Road in District South, where all sorts of encroachments were removed from the footpaths and the adjacent roads. Several stairs illegally constructed over footpaths were all destroyed, while pushcarts, tables, chairs, stoves and gas cylinders of various eateries and tea kiosks were removed.

In District Korangi’s Babar Market in Landhi, cabins and paan kiosks were removed from roads and footpaths, as they were creating difficulties for pedestrians and motorists. Siddiqui said several tables, chairs and other material of eateries were removed from footpaths, as were chicken cages of meat shops.

Meanwhile, during an operation in District Central’s Liaquatabad Dak Khana area, all the way up till the Chuna Depot, stairs, sunshades, galleries of various shops which were protruding out onto roads and footpaths were all demolished.

Hotels, paan kiosks, pushcarts, which were operating on footpaths, were also removed, while tables, chairs, stoves and gas cylinders of various tea shops were confiscated by the anti-encroachment team.