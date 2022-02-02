Egyptian team visits ISS

Islamabad: He was addressing a roundtable discussion with a delegation from National Defence College, Nasser High Military Academy, the Arab Republic of Egypt, headed by its Director-General Maj Gen Sameh Saber Ahmed eI-Dagwy here at the Institute of Strategic Studies.

The delegation was given a briefing on the working of ISS by Amina Khan.

Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry gave an overall analysis of the regional situation and Pakistan’s relations with Egypt. He said that the world is undergoing a transformation and the world order is shifting from uni-polarity to multi-polarity and several changes are taking place. Unilateralism is rising and multilateralism is declining and the norms of the liberal world order are not being observed, he observed adding that with the changing world order, Islamophobia and Xenophobia are also on the rise.

Discussing the region and the challenges being faced by Pakistan, he highlighted the hegemonic designs of India under the Modi regime, the Afghanistan crisis, balancing relations with US and China in view of Sino-US rivalry, and defusing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran while maintaining neutrality. While talking about Egypt he said that Egypt is greatly respected in Pakistan due to its leadership role in the Middle East and its rich history. Moreover, Egypt is playing a major role in the region, he concluded.