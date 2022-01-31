Call to reduce Covid test price in private hospitals

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, has hailed Punjab Healthcare Commission’s (PHC) order to private hospitals, laboratories and collection centres to reduce COVID19 PCR test fee from Rs6,500 to Rs4,800.

They demanded the government provide PCR test facility for COVID free-of-cost. “If free of cost COVID PCR test is not possible, then its price should be further brought down to fix at Rs2,000 per test,” they added.