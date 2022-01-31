Man kills wife, brother in Haripur

HARIPUR: A man shot dead his wife and real brother in a remote village of Beer Police Station, police officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the Beer Police Station quoted Azam Khan, a resident of Darwaza village, as saying that he was out of home in the city area when one of his relatives informed him that his younger brother Waqas Khan had allegedly shot dead his wife Shazaina Bibi, 25, in their home before gunning down his brother Tahir Iqbal Khan.

He said that when he reached home he found his wife Bibi’s bullet-riddled body in the veranda of Waqas’ home while the body of Tahir Iqbal Khan was lying in the room of their brother-in-law Fateh Muhammad’s home.

The complainant said that the motive behind the double murder was some domestic dispute and the accused’s brother Waqas was a psycho patient and was undergoing treatment for the last few years. The police managed to arrest the accused and recovered an AK-47 rifle used in the killings from his possession.