JI announces candidates for LG polls in Lower Chitral

CHITRAL: The Jamaat-e-Islami has announced the names of party candidates for the upcoming local government election in Lower Chitral district.

The candidates nominated by JI for LG seats in Chitral tehsil include Imtiazur Rahman for Neighbourhood Council Guldor, Qari Ihsan for Neighbourhood Council Danin-I and Imran Khan for Neighbourhood Council Danin-II while Sajjad Ahmad Khan for Jaghor, Abdul Bari for Kajo, Naveed Ahmad for Shiaqotak, Abdul Haq for Chamarkan, Said Azam for Broz-I, Ihsanullah for Domon Broz, Ghafafaruz Zaman for Gaheriat, Rahmat Illahi for Ayun-I, Saifuddin for Bamburet-I, Mohibullah for Bamburet-II, Shamsur Rahman for Seen, Abdul Ghafoor for Priat, Qari Ghafoor Ahmad for Burns, Ikramullah for Golen, Bashir Khan for Mori Bala will be candidates for the slot of village council chairmanship.

Similarly, Sher Muhammad was nominated for the minority seat from Bamburet.

Speaking at a press conference, district chief Maulana Rahmatullah Akhunzada, former district nazim Maghfirat Shah and secretary Wajihuddin said that JI was a true democratic party, which had always given due weightage to what the workers say.

About seat adjustment, they said that they were engaged with all the political parties but would prefer alliance with the Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl for the slot of tehsil chairmanship.

It may be mentioned here that second phase of LG elections will be held in Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts on March 27.