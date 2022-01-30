LAHORE: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb have lashed out at the PTI government for being totally missing in action while the condition of Pakistani farmers grows more and more pitiable and miserable due to fertilizer crisis.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Shehbaz said the people who provide food to the people are crying out for help like the victims of Murree, while the government was nowhere to be seen. The entire country will face food shortages and agricultural products if the farmers were not helped immediately, he warned.

Even at insanely high price, urea was not available to farmers as it had disappeared just like flour, sugar and gas under this PTI regime, he said.

It would be better to provide emergency assistance to the farmers and ensure supply of urea later than to form a commission and make excuses, he suggested.

Meanwhile, PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has held the corruption of Imran Khan and his mafia responsible for the Shortage of urea fertilizer in Punjab. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Marriyum said farmers were running from pillar to post for the urea fertilizer despite spending huge sums of money. How would the country meet its wheat production targets if the fertilizer wasn’t made available to farmers in time, she questioned. DAP, which was available at Rs2400 during PMLN era, is not available at even Rs10,000 today, she pointed out. All this is a consequence of Imran’s corruption, she said.

The former information minister said that urea had gone up from Rs1200 to hybrid seed, vegetable seed, fodder seed, all local seeds, fish meal, animal feed, soyabean, raw cotton, benola, cotton seed oil, oil cakes, agriculture machinery, fodder, fish meal, animal feed and poultry feed machinery will not only trouble farmers but also animals.

He said neither farmers nor their animals get loans from the IMF, then why their livings are being made difficult on the basis of IMF conditions. That’s why it is a unique protest where farmers and their animals will participate in the protest.