This refers to the news report ‘10 soldiers martyred in Kech gun battle with terrorists’ (January 28). Such violence and terrorism is condemnable. The country cannot remain silent on such acts of terror. There is a need to send a clear message to those responsible for the attack. The entire nation is on one page against terrorism and it will not be tolerated.

I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased.

Muhammad Ali Khan

Mianwali