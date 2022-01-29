This refers to the news report ‘10 soldiers martyred in Kech gun battle with terrorists’ (January 28). Such violence and terrorism is condemnable. The country cannot remain silent on such acts of terror. There is a need to send a clear message to those responsible for the attack. The entire nation is on one page against terrorism and it will not be tolerated.
I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased.
Muhammad Ali Khan
Mianwali
Recently, the federal government approved the country’s first National Security Policy after receiving a green...
There are many areas in Karachi where sewerage water is flooding roads. People going to work, especially pedestrians...
Abdus Salam was awarded the 1979 Nobel Prize in Physics jointly with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg for what is...
Just days after our beloved prime minister said that he would be more dangerous in the opposition if he is removed...
Prime minister Imran Khan has demanded an explanation from the federal interior secretary, chief secretary of Sindh,...
This refers to the letter ‘Security measures’ by Huma Arif . One agrees with the writer that the recent attack in...
Comments