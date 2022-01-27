AJK president to convene APC on Kashmir issue on 30th

MUZAFFARABAD: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has announced to convene an All-Parties Conference (APC) on January 30 at the Kashmir House, Islamabad, to chalk out a future course of action on Kashmir issue.
Addressing a crowded press conference here Wednesday, he said leaders of other political parties including leader of the house, leader of opposition, former presidents and former premiers will participate in the conference. He said the main objective of holding the APC is to chalk out a future course of action on the Kashmir issue. He said today Kashmiris all over the world, including Azad Kashmir, are observing India’s Republic Day as a black day.
