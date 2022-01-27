 
Thursday January 27, 2022
By AFP
January 27, 2022
Nato delivers written ‘proposals’ to Russia

Brussels: Nato on Wednesday said it had delivered a set of written "proposals" to Russia, after Moscow issued a raft of demands to roll back US influence in eastern Europe. "Nato has conveyed its proposals to Russia this afternoon, in parallel with the United States," a Nato official said. Diplomats told AFP that the document was being handed over to the Russian ambassador in Belgium, where the alliance’s headquarters are located.

