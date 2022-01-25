SEPA seals factory over SOPs violation in Thatta

SUKKUR: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team raided and sealed a factory in Thatta over violation of environmental SOPs. The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team sealed a chipboard factory located in Gharo district of Thatta for causing serious environmental pollution by operating without a smoke plant, which seriously polluted the atmosphere in its vicinity. The SEPA officials further said the waste water was also being discharged from the factory without any treatment, adding that the factory was carrying out indiscriminate deforestation to procure raw materials for the chip board plant.
Despite the power and status Mir Saheb enjoyed in Pakistan, his life was full of simplicity and humbleness. He was a...
Today, we are paying tribute to late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman for his extraordinary services rendered in the field of...
Popularly known as the “Father of Urdu Journalism” in Pakistan, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman was the epitome of...
It was the time when Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister of Pakistan. Nawab Akbar Bugti used to come to Islamabad as...
Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s name is synonymous with continuous struggle. He was a movement, an institution, a legend and...
I got the opportunity to work in Jang for five years. During that time, the way I studied the personality of Mir Sahib...
Comments