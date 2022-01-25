SEPA seals factory over SOPs violation in Thatta

SUKKUR: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team raided and sealed a factory in Thatta over violation of environmental SOPs. The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team sealed a chipboard factory located in Gharo district of Thatta for causing serious environmental pollution by operating without a smoke plant, which seriously polluted the atmosphere in its vicinity. The SEPA officials further said the waste water was also being discharged from the factory without any treatment, adding that the factory was carrying out indiscriminate deforestation to procure raw materials for the chip board plant.