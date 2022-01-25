Teams start practice as players complete quarantine

KARACHI: After completing a three-day quarantine most of the teams featuring in the HBL PSL-7 began their preparation on Monday for the country’s marquee event which is set to start here at the National Stadium from Thursday.

Quetta Gladiators had an optional training session here at the National Stadium on Monday. Zalmi also trained at the same venue.

“Today is our optional training session. Our full-fledged training sessions will start from tomorrow,” a Gladiators spokesman said.

Zalmi’s English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore and those home-grown cricketers who cleared two Covid tests following their three-day quarantine attended the practice session, the franchise said.

Lahore Qalandars also trained at the NSK with all available players.

Two-time winners Islamabad United cancelled their scheduled training. “Since we are waiting for our entire squad to finish their isolation we cancelled our practice session today. Our first practice session will be tomorrow,” United’s spokesman said. Defending champions Multan Sultan had their training session at Moin Khan Academy under floodlights. David Willey, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood and Shahnawaz Dahani did not attend the training session since they were still to complete their isolation. Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Tim David started their isolation on Sunday and will be available after two days, Multan’s spokesman said.

“All the coaching staff has also arrived in Karachi. Tentatively, Multan Sultans have also scheduled a practice game with Peshawar Zalmi on January 25 (Tuesday),” the spokesman added.

The PSL will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, which will be held here at the National Stadium, 15 matches will be conducted while the remaining 19 matches will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The final will be held on February 27.