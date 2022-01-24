 
Monday January 24, 2022
World

Israeli ultra-Orthodox party leader resigns

By AFP
January 24, 2022
Israeli ultra-Orthodox party leader resigns

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: The leader of Israel’s largest ultra-Orthodox Jewish party submitted his resignation from parliament on Sunday, after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in a tax fraud case.

Aryeh Deri, who served as ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s interior minister, leads the Shas party, the third largest bloc in Israel’s fractured parliament with nine of the Knesset’s 120s seats.

