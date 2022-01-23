If Afghans not helped, they would die of starvation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said if international community did not provide immediate humanitarian relief, millions of Afghans would come on the brink of starvation.

He called upon the international community to help the Afghan people under the UN principle of Responsibility To Protect (R2P).

In a message on his Twitter account, the prime minister said, “There is an urgency for the international community, as well as their obligation under the unanimously adopted UN principle of Responsibility To Project (R2P), to provide immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday asked Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to initiate steps to alleviate the economic well-being of the urban lower and middle class population, having been affected by the imported inflation.

In this connection, the prime minister had a telephonic conversation with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and inquired about his health condition.

During the talk, the premier congratulated the finance minister and his team on achieving the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 5.37% in three years, which led to creation of substantial jobs and rise in per capita income.

The prime minister highlighted that international economic organisations like Bloomberg and the Economist have recognised Pakistan’s successful economic reforms and initiatives taken during the COVID pandemic savings jobs and lives.

The prime minister and finance minister have been regularly discussing the ongoing global commodity price super cycle which has adversely affected inflation and trade deficit in Pakistan, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

Finance minister has informed the prime minister that the local food prices have been declining since December as reflected in the SPI. However, he is hopeful that the as soon as the international prices come off the pressure on imported goods will come down as well. Overall, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over tax collection, exports and remittances.