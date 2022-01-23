AIOU announces results

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of various academic programs offered in Spring 2021 semester.
These programmes include BA, BA associate degree, BS, and B.Ed.
Students can check their results online by visiting AIOU website.
According to Examination Department, the students can view their result by pressing ‘view grade’ and then ‘my grade’ option after clicking on exam and grade tile under CMS.
The university has informed all the desiring candidates for admission in the first stage of Spring 2022 semester that admissions forms and prospectus of all the programmes are available at the University’s website.
Last date for admissions of Matric, FA and I.Com programs has been set as February 22 whereas admission forms of BS, M.Sc, MS/M.Phill and Ph.D will be submitted online till 14 February, 2022.
