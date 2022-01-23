Fog disrupts train schedule

LAHORE : The foggy weather continued to disturb schedule of passenger trains on Saturday.

According to details Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was five hours late. Pak Business Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by four hours and 30 minutes. The Shah Hussain Express from Karachi to Lahore was four hours and 15 minutes late. The Farid Express from Karachi to Lahore was three hours and 10 minutes late. Allama Iqbal Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours and 20 minutes.

The Karachi Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours. The Khyber Mail Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by two hours. Green Line Express from Karachi to Lahore was two hours late. The Tezgam Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes. The Karakoram Express from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes. The Jaffar Express from Quetta to Lahore was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes.

The Pakistan Express between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad had been delayed by five hours. The Rehman Baba Express between Karachi and Peshawar via Faisalabad had been delayed for three hours. The Millat Express between Malikwal and Faisalabad was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes. The Sir Syed Express between Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by one hour and 50 minutes.