PMSA rescues five fishermen after boat capsizes

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved five precious lives after a boat capsized at Keti Bandar, Sindh.
According to the PMSA spokesperson, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Pakistan had received a distress call from the crew of a fishing boat, namely "Safina Siddiqui", which was sinking at Keti Bandar.
The MRCC immediately directed the Fast Response Boat (FRB) to reach the reported place along with requisite de-flooding pumps, towing arrangements, life-saving and first-aid equipment.
The rescue team faced difficulties due to fast winds and a storm, while the boat’s crew members were given first-aid and food, said a press release.
