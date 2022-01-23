 
January 23, 2022
PMSA rescues five fishermen after boat capsizes

January 23, 2022

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved five precious lives after a boat capsized at Keti Bandar, Sindh.

According to the PMSA spokesperson, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Pakistan had received a distress call from the crew of a fishing boat, namely "Safina Siddiqui", which was sinking at Keti Bandar.

The MRCC immediately directed the Fast Response Boat (FRB) to reach the reported place along with requisite de-flooding pumps, towing arrangements, life-saving and first-aid equipment.

The rescue team faced difficulties due to fast winds and a storm, while the boat’s crew members were given first-aid and food, said a press release.

