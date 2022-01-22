Anarkali blast: Two facilitators held, terrorist identified

LAHORE: The law enforcement agencies have arrested two facilitators of the Anarkali blast and identified the terrorist involved in the gruesome incident. Two facilitators were arrested from the Ravi Road Friday morning, sources said, adding investigation is underway after shifting them to an unknown location.

The alleged facilitators were taken into custody after being backtracked by CCTV cameras. According to sources, the terrorist involved in the Lahore Anarkali blast has also

been identified.

The alleged terrorist came to the scene on a motorcycle and planted the bomb. The blast took place 4 minutes after the alleged terrorist left the site. More footage of the terrorist's escape is being obtained by the police.

The explosives used in the blast are being examined. According to sources, the current blast is similar to the 2013 Anarkali blast, and there is a possibility that a remote control device was used.

Meanwhile, twenty injured people were discharged from the Mayo Hospital which is currently treating seven men and one woman. The condition of all the injured is out of danger. MS Mayo Hospital said the best medical facilities are being provided to the patients.