Mother-of- three killed by husband in Lyari

A man strangled his wife to death in Karachi’s Lyari locality on Friday. Meanwhile, two people were arrested for allegedly killing a woman and a gardener in Karachi.

The incident in Lyari took place at a house located near the Gabol Park within the limits of the Kalakot police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the woman’s body to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as 30-year-old Nadia, wife of Afzal.

SHO Zubairul Islam said the police were informed about the incident by the victim’s neigbours. He added that the woman was strangled by her husband during a clash. The deceased was the mother of three children. The suspect, who works at a hotel, fled after the killing. Quoting initial investigations, police said the suspect might have killed his wife over suspicion of disloyalty. Further investigations are under way.

Electrician held

Police claimed to have solved the mystery behind the discovery of a woman’s body from Lyari and arrested her alleged murderer. According to police, the suspect was an electrician by profession and frequently visited the victim’s house. The woman’s body was found a few days ago from her house located near Cheel Chowk in Lyari. She was later identified as Sumera. Police said the suspect killed the victim after subjecting her to rape. Further investigations are under way.

Man arrested

Police also arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of his friend on Thursday in the Gizri area. Police said the victim, Ismail, was killed after being hit with an iron rod in his head. They added that the man was killed by his friend Noor during an exchange of angry words over a Rs300,000 monetary dispute. The suspect and the victim used to work at the same bungalow in the area and the deceased was a gardener. Further investigations are under way.