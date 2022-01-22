Govt land allotted to individuals at throwaway rates, observes SHC

The Sindh High Court on Friday questioned the allotment of Northern Bypass land for villages and inquired a provincial law officer how villages existed on the Northern Bypass land.
Hearing a petition with regard to the allotment of the bypass land to the Feroz Rasheed Goth, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi observed that settling villages had been a method to encroach upon the government land, and directed the revenue department to file comments on the status of the land.
The bench observed that several acres of the government land had been allotted to individuals at throwaway prices and questioned the powers of the Sindh chief minister for such allotments.
The provincial law officer submitted that the land in question was controversial with regard to its allotment to a village and private industry. The SHC directed the revenue department and provincial law officer to submit a report with regard to the status of the land on the next hearing.
The high court also directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and anti-encroachment department to remove encroachments on footpaths and service roads of University Road near the Hasan Square area.
The petitioner had submitted that service roads and footpaths had been encroached on University Road near Hasan Square and residents of the area were facing hardship in their movement due to such encroachments.
KARACHI: Pakistan National Cricket Icon and Proton’s Brand Ambassador Shahid Afridi attended the ceremony as the...
A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide after his father reportedly denied him permission to buy a motorcycle in...
Karachi University on Friday postponed the Annual Convocation 2021-22 that was scheduled to be held today.According to...
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Friday condemned the killing of its senior worker, Khalidur Rehman Khanzada,...
Awami National Party Sindh president Shahi Syed on Friday demanded of the provincial and city authorities to repair...
A citizen allegedly shot dead a suspected robber, while a crowd beat up another suspect as citizens resisted a mugging...
Comments