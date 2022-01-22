The dribble test: How toddlers spot close social ties

Washington: The thought of sharing an ice cream cone with a stranger can trigger feelings of disgust -- however that’s often not the case with someone close to us, such as a romantic partner or child. A new study in the journal Science on Friday shows that children are aware of this dynamic from a very young age, and see saliva exchange -- through activities like kissing, sharing food, or wiping away dribble -- as a cue to tell whether two people have a special bond.