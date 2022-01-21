CM okays ADC, other posts in Murree

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved posting of an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) along with relevant staff in Murree on 19 new posts as the budget has been approved in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development which was attended by Adviser Dr Salman Shah, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR and secretaries of relevant departments. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal participated through a video link. The chief minister also approved establishing a new police division in Murree along with appointing an SP rank officer for the new Kohsar Division in Murree. The meeting also approved development schemes for Faisalabad valuing around Rs3 billion. A sum of Rs2.30 billion would be spent on 179 schemes of water supply and sanitation etc. Similarly, the meeting approved 27 roads repair schemes with an expenditure of Rs368 million. The CM also approved five higher education sector projects worth Rs248 million along with the upgradation of THQ hospital Samundri at the cost of Rs50 million.

FACE MASKS: The chief minister inaugurated the free face mask campaign at his office under which free masks would be distributed in the whole province in different phases. During the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister gave away boxes containing masks to Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary and IG police for distribution among the staff. SACM Hasaan Khawar, secretary information, Lahore commissioner and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said special masks would be effective in safety from coronavirus and smog. Every citizen would have to ensure wearing face masks, he said and added that a free mask distribution campaign had been started in selected areas of Lahore in the first phase. Face masks would also be provided to school students on a priority basis, he commented. Every citizen would be provided washable corona masks and these would also be sent through post while setting up checkpoints to ensure the equitable provision of face masks, he expressed. The chief minister announced offering internships to universities’ students for public sensitisation in this regard while religious scholars, artistes and public figures would also hold flag marches to raise awareness, he added and thanked the Hanesbrands Inc for the donation. The government would continue to take steps for safety from coronavirus as social distancing and use of face masks were imperative to remain safe from this virus, he added.

The CM also distributed shields among the officers. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the campaign of commissioner Lahore. Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that the habit of wearing face masks would have to be adopted, adding that the firm had donated ten containers of 20 million washable masks.