US Capitol assault probe asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate

WASHINGTON: The congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday asked the daughter of former president Donald Trump to cooperate voluntarily with its inquiry.

In a letter marking a major step for the investigation inside Trump’s inner circle, the House select committee told Ivanka Trump -- then a senior adviser to her father -- it had evidence that she had pleaded with him to call off the violence as his supporters stormed Congress.

"The committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes," chairman Bennie Thompson wrote.