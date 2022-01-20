NGO demands opening of closed schools in Kohistan

SUKKUR: The Kohistan Development Foundation Chairman Dr Lakmir Pallari on Wednesday demanded to open the closed schools in the Kohistan area and provide adequate facilities to the students.

He said education in Kohistan has not been given any attention as the children are forced to graze the livestock instead of going to schools due to frequent closures of educational institutions.He said his team is working to uplift education in the area and make the closed schools functional and provide them with furniture and other facilities.

He said the education department officials and elected representatives completely neglected the children’s education, while the district administration paid no heed to this serious issue, despite repeated calls of the people of Kohistan.He said while the KDF is taking all necessary measures to ameliorate education in Kohistan, the government has larger responsibility in this regard.