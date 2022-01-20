Lady doctor, two daughters, son murdered in Lahore

LAHORE: A lady doctor, her two daughters and a son were gunned down in their house in Gujjumatta Kahna here on Wednesday.

Some unidentified people entered the house of Dr Naheed, 45, and murdered her and her two young daughters and a son. A large contingent of police rushed to the house located in Gujjumatta in the limits of Kahna police. The victims were identified Dr Naheed Mubarak, 45, her 22-year-old son Taimour Sultan and two daughters Mahnoor Fatima, 16, and Janat Fatima, 8.

According to the police, Dr Naheed had set up a clinic in his house near Kahna LDA Roundabout. She had been living in this house with her children for 25 years. The eldest son of the victim escaped unhurt as he was sleeping in another house. Dr Naheed’s husband Sabtain had married a woman traffic warden after divorcing Dr Naheed some time ago and lived in Defence area. He often had quarrels with his wife. Sabtain was also being investigated to expand the scope of the investigation into the incident. Police and forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO. The IGP took notice and directed the CCPO to submit a report.

He said the incident should be investigated keeping in view all aspects and provision of justice to the victims’ family should be ensured on priority basis. A police team has been constituted to round up the culprits involved in the killings.