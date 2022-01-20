Changing room videos: Lahore court orders actress, six others to join probe

Actress Khusbu is a prime accused in the case. File photo

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday directed an actress and six others to join investigation and adjourned the hearing by January 24 in a case of leaking changing room videos of a theatre.

The court has also extended interim bail of prime accused actress Khusbu and six others for the same date. FIA’s cybercrime wing had registered the case on complaint of Malik Tariq Mahmood, the producer of the theatre.

The complainant alleged the actress and other suspects managed to install a secret camera in the changing room of his theatre and made objectionable videos of other actresses only to blackmail them and malign the repute of the theatre.