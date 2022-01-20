Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman joins hockey camp

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team’s Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman has joined the national team training camp on Wednesday

Aikman said that the main focus is on improvement of the fitness level of the players. “Once the fitness level of the players is back then the attention will be diverted to other skills development.’

Talking about skills, Aikman said that the particular area of focus here would be to make the defence skill more solid and firm with ability to have a swift counter-attack.”

The national hockey training camp, established by the Pakistan Hockey Federation is continuing at the Johar town stadium and bedfore the arrival of Aikman, who has to delay his arrival in Pakistan from England due to COVID-19 restrictions.