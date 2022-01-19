Lazy loans

I have recently applied for the first phase of the Kamyab Jawan loan programme. After completing all the requirements for the online application form, I was called by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for the completion of the legal procedure. I was surprised to find the bank officials and staff non-cooperative. An unordinary delay was created during the procedure.

Given that it was tough to complete the requirements set for the scheme, it dawned upon me that applying for the loan would be difficult for the poor and the jobless. Moreover, despite applying in the first phase of the programme and finalising all requirements three months ago, my loan is pending. Those involved should realise that the whole process is tedious, and even though the initiative is appreciable, it needs to be made easier if the government truly wants it to be accessible to all.

Waliullah Dharejo

Khairpur