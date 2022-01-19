Dehumanising women

There has been a hue and cry on social media over the performance of the Balochi Dochapi by female and male students together in the Lasbela University of Water and Marine Science (LUWMS). Many people have called the performance ‘inappropriate’, and against cultural norms. However, that is not true. On what grounds are people opposing the performance? Are women not part of society? If yes, why can’t they partake in representing it? Censuring women from something as small as a dance is against the values of equality. Progress is essential and beneficial for all.

There was a time when women were not allowed to get education. They were restricted to their homes. Their life started with home chores and ended with that. With the passage of time people have come to know that such practices were oppressive and finally accepted women’s right to education. It is true that everyone has their own opinions, but those opinions should not deny anyone basic rights. Encouraging women to participate in society has and will benefit the country – they are, after all, almost half of the population.

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat