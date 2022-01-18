Report on Murree tragedy delayed: Probe team seeks five more days to complete findings

LAHORE: The five-member inquiry committee, formed by the Punjab government to inquire about the Murree tragedy, has failed to complete its investigation, The News has learnt.

The investigation body, probing Murree incident, has failed to findings in the given time which was Monday and they demanded five days more from the government to complete their findings.

According to sources in the Home Department, The investigators have missed the deadline to submit their report and have sought five more days to complete their probe. According to sources, “The officials of the concerned district and Punjab secretariat are not taking the issue seriously."

The officials disclosed on the condition of anonymity that written statements from the administration were not received yet. That’s is why the report delayed by submitting to chief minister. According to sources, the committee members had said that an incomplete report could not be submitted under any circumstances, therefore, more time was sought.

It is pertinent to mention here that Additional Chief Secretary Home Zafar Nasarullah, had to submit the final report by Monday while Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar said that the investigation report is in its final stages and it will be submitted to the chief minister within a day or two after its completion.

He stressed that the investigation of the Murree tragedy is the government’s top priority. According to him committee is formulating recommendations related to the Murree tragedy.