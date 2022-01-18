Decision to demolish Navy Sailing Club conveyed to PM or not, asks IHC

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a report till January 19 from the Cabinet Division regarding implementation of decision about the demolition of the Naval Farms and Navy Sailing Club.

The court asked the additional attorney general to inform the bench on the next hearing whether the IHC decision was presented to the prime minister and cabinet regarding the above-mentioned matter.

The bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the intra court appeals of former naval chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood and Monal Restaurant against the decision of the single-member bench.

Counsel for the petitioners Ashtar Ausaf Ali pleaded that the single-member bench had given the relief in its judgment, which was not requested by the petitioner. The said petition was even not maintainable, he added. The lawyer said that the petitioner had not requested for initiation of a criminal case against his client.

His client had been an officer in the Pakistan Navy for 45 years and headed it from 2017 to 2020. He said the former navy chief had done no illegal act but the federal government was directed by the single-member bench to take legal action against him.

The petitioner prayed to the court to turn down the decision of the single-member bench. The lawyer said the Pakistan Navy had purchased the land for the sailing club and naval farms instead of acquiring it.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that whether the Pakistan Navy was authorised to purchase the land on its own. The court observed that only the defence ministry could purchase the land for it as it was the controlling ministry. The lawyer said the said land was now owned by the Naval Directorate.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the court would have not given any separate observation against Zafar Mehmood Abbasi. Ashtar Ausaf said that the land was purchased for the welfare of officers and association.

He further said that the land of the sailing club was given to the Navy in 1993 by the then prime minister. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the secretary cabinet had been directed to submit its report. What were the updates about, he asked. The additional attorney general said he would be able to inform the bench after taking instructions.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the court had directed to place the matter before the prime minister and the cabinet. The court sought the report and adjourned further hearing till January 19.