UK diplomat hails football talent hunt initiative

Islamabad: Football is not just a sport, for many in the UK, it’s a way of life, and it would be great to see it become more popular in sport-loving Pakistan, said British Deputy High Commissioner Allison Blackburne on Monday.

"I’m delighted that talented young players here in Pakistan will have this opportunity provided by GSV to learn from some of the best UEFA coaches through St Patrick’s Athletic Football Club,” he told a ceremony held here to launch a career-changing life for 20 super talented Pakistani football players with soccer trials under Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports Drive.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was the chief guest on the occasion. Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) has signed him to unveil the football talent hunt in 10 cities with Karel Freaye, UEFA licensed coach who is representing St. Patrick’s Football Athletic.

Shoaib said he would do everything in his sphere of influence to ensure football is no longer neglected in Pakistan. "I will make sure football resurfaces professionally and ethically for the benefit of Pakistani players," he said.

Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, said the revival of sports was the top priority of the government. "Through football talent hunt, we will produce the next football Kamyab Jawan heroes who will represent Pakistan nationally and internationally,” he said.

CEO of GSV Zabe Khan said Pakistan had seen nothing but football being swiped off its so-called grassroots. "I welcome Shoaib Akhtar standing shoulder to shoulder with GSV offering new hope for Pakistan’s next-generation football players."