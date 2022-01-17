Inflation, mini-budget, interest-based system: JI to launch agitation movement shortly, says Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq announced that JI will launch a nationwide agitation movement shortly against the PTI-IMF-imposed inflation, anti-people mini budget, IMF-dictated economic policies and interest-based system, saying “now PTI government and Pakistan can no longer go together.”

During three and half years, Imran Khan government enacted not a single legislation in the benefit of nation and country, but all legislations were IMF-driven which seriously undermined national security and pushed the nation towards starvation,” he said while addressing a reception on Sunday evening.

“We declare rebellion against anti-Islam usury system, and if came to power, we will abolish usury system and implement Islamic economic system,” he said, adding that as long as the custodians of usury system are sitting in Parliament and bureaucracy, Islamic system cannot be enforced in the country.

Siraj claimed that Imran Khan received complete and unparalleled backing from the establishment, more than all his predecessors in country’s history but still he proved himself as the most incompetent to run the government.

Sirajul Haq said Imran Khan befooled the nation for twenty years that he would not take any loan from IMF and World Bank and would commit suicide he had to do so. But Imran took the highest amount of IMF loans in country’s history and carries a reputation of ‘international beggar PM’.

Siraj said Allah Almighty gifted Pakistan with unlimited natural and human resources like five rivers, fertile agricultural land, a treasure of minerals like gold, copper etc, hardworking people and best geo-strategic location, but the PTI government drowned the economy with sheer incompetence and western slavery.

Siraj also recalled Imran Khan’s repeated claims before coming to power that he had been carrying 200 economists in his team to make country wealthy and prosperous within 90 days. He said Imran used to tout Asad Umar as economic wizard capable of bringing magical results, but it was Asad who pioneered the drowning the national economy as finance minister.

“After Asad Umar, Imran tried all the discarded and failed finance ministers of past governments whom he had been accusing over two decades as responsible for destroying national economy, Siraj said, adding that it is why the country has slipped back thirty years.

He said country was suffering from historic inflation, corruption, insecurity and immorality, from where it must be pulled out at the earliest to avoid damage beyond repair. He said Imran claimed himself to be champion of equality and justice, and vowed to end VIP culture, but he actually multiplied it by taking exclusive luxuries for himself and ruling elite. Now is a separate law for VIPs and common people in the courts. Common people especially the widows, orphans and the poor are suffering from extreme injustices and denied of even the basic rights and needs because the imperialist and colonial system is providing all luxuries to the elite and affluent.

He lamented that justice is sold to the rich in country’s courts and common man is denied to justice. Judges speak truth after retirement. He said the prime minister claiming to make country a ‘Madinah state’ refused to appear before the court and addressed the court through video link in historic violation of all norms of justice and equality. Siraj asked if this facility is available to everyone in Pakistan? Can a common man also address the courts via video link from their shop, office, home and car? Ehsanullah Waqas, Liaquat Baloch, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Zikrullah Mujahid, Khalid Ahmed Butt, Ahmed S. Laman Baloch and others were also present on the occasion.