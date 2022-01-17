 
Monday January 17, 2022
Bangladesh arrests brother of Rohingya insurgency leader

By AFP
January 17, 2022

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police said Sunday they had arrested the brother of a notorious insurgent leader whose organisation has been blamed for murders and drug trafficking in sprawling Rohingya refugee camps.

The country is home to around 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority, who live in patchwork and overcrowded settlements after fleeing systemic discrimination and violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

