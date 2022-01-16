Murree tragedy: ‘Stern action against those responsible’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and spokesperson, Hasaan Khawar has said that no vehicle was purchased for Chief Minister’s Secretariat since 2018. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into the government with the slogan of austerity that is why no new vehicle was purchased for the Chief Minister’s Office since 2018, however, the existing fleet of vehicles was also halved.

The spokesperson also said that the funds are allocated for the repair and maintenance of the government establishments around the world.

It is inappropriate to call the funds allocated for the repair and maintenance of the CM Secretariat, a renovation.

Referring to the Murree tragedy, he said that on the direction of the CM Punjab, stern and indiscriminate action would be taken against those responsible once the inquiry committee finalises its fact finding report, due next week.

He further maintained that the political parties all over the world put forth their ideologies but unfortunately, the opposition in Pakistan only clamors with its stereotypical 18th century script.