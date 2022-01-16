PMLN-PTI stand neck and neck in case of early polls

KARACHI: Both the major parties are expected to have a tough neck and neck contest in case of early elections with 29 percent of the voters favoring PMLN and 28 percent favoring PTI.

As against 2018 elections, there is a four percent drop in PTI's popularity against a five percent increase in that of PMLN and two percent in case of PPP. This was the opinion of those surveyed by Ipor. The sample size of the survey was 3,700 and it was conducted from Dec 22 to January 9, 2022.

Ipor reported a tough fight between the PMLN and PTI with 29 percent of the voters favoring PM-N as their first choice to vote and 28 percent opting for the PTI, while 15 percent prefer PPP. All these parties continue to show voter confidence in their stronghold provinces as well. As many as 33 percent of the respondents said Nawaz Sharif can solve their and problems and those of Pakistan, while 30 percent said Prime Minister Imran Khan can do wonders for the country, while 10 percent attached their hopes with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto. On the burning question of former PM Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, majority 68pc of the respondents said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan.