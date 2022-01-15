Gold plunges Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs850 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs124,750 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price also dropped by Rs729 to Rs106,953.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,821 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.
Local jewelers said the prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai market.
