Iran tests solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards tested last week a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket, state media has reported quoting the force’s aerospace commander as saying. Reports carried footage released by the elite force claiming to show the successful test of the rocket’s primary propulsion engine. The test marked the first time Iran used a solid-fuel rocket rather than a liquid-fuel one, the Guards’ aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said on Thursday.
Iran can now send more satellites into space, he said. Solid-fuel rockets can be used for mobile launchers while pure solid-fuel rockets are mostly linked to ballistic missiles systems. "The new Iranian satellites are made of non-metallic, composite bodies with non-moving propellants, which will further increase the rocket’s energy and save costs."
KOLKATA: Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers have gathered on the banks of India’s Ganges river for a holy...
PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday night, Geo News reported. According to...
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday urged Washington to heed a call by the United Nations chief to unlock Afghan funds frozen...
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior Shahzad Akbar on Friday spoke about the ongoing controversy...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday tweeted a couplet from Punjabi...
ISLAMABAD: While the government has moved halfway for meeting the two most critical conditions of the IMF for...
Comments