Dua Day observed for Murree victims

LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan observed “Dua Day” on Friday for those who lost their lives in Murree tragedy and prayed for the departed souls.

In different cities, the JUP leaders led prayers and alleged the rulers for “failure” to protect the lives of citizens and provide them basic needs. They said that the cause the country was facing all sorts of difficulties was because the nation had alienated from Islamic teachings of brotherhood, honesty and serving of humanity. The attitude of government, Murree administration and the owners and workers of Murree hotels displayed the height of inhuman, immoral and callous attitude which put entire nation to extreme shame, they maintained. On the other hand, the service rendered to the victims by some of sympathetic citizens and religious workers was undoubtedly deserved salute and prayers of the nation. They held the government responsible for the tragedy.