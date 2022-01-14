Three-day free eye camp concludes in Khairpur

SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists examined around 4,000 patients. A team of expert doctors diagnosed many patients with cataract and conducted successful operations, restoring their eyesight. Over 1,300 other patients turned up, amongst whom the elderly people were in majority.

Around 70 minor to major surgeries, including phacoemulsification (stitch-less surgery) for cataract, lasik for removal of glasses, corneal transplantation, vitreoretinal, squint and glaucoma surgeries were successfully performed at the three-day free eye camp.

Markazi Tanzeem-e-Araiyan chief Abdul Majeed Arain said restoring eyesight of the blind people is a great service to the mankind. He pledged to organise such free of cost camps in the future as well. He said food, medicines and other facilities were provided to the patients free

of cost.