Three-day free eye camp concludes in Khairpur

SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists examined around 4,000 patients. A team of expert doctors diagnosed many patients with cataract and conducted successful operations, restoring their eyesight. Over 1,300 other patients turned up, amongst whom the elderly people were in majority.
Around 70 minor to major surgeries, including phacoemulsification (stitch-less surgery) for cataract, lasik for removal of glasses, corneal transplantation, vitreoretinal, squint and glaucoma surgeries were successfully performed at the three-day free eye camp.
Markazi Tanzeem-e-Araiyan chief Abdul Majeed Arain said restoring eyesight of the blind people is a great service to the mankind. He pledged to organise such free of cost camps in the future as well. He said food, medicines and other facilities were provided to the patients free
of cost.
SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road...
SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two...
SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday adjourned the case related to the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani till...
Comments