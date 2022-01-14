CCI okays conduct of 7th population census

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests Thursday approved conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census and establishment of a Census Monitoring Committee (CMC).

Under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CCI in its 49th meeting, decided to conduct the 7th Census adopting international best practices, using digital technology and GIS monitoring system. The prime minister asserted that the government wanted to ensure a credible census data for initiating policies and projects for welfare of citizens.

He congratulated CCI members on establishment of CCI’s permanent secretariat and stated that it manifested a collaborative spirit between the federal and provincial governments. He added that the federal government was fully committed to resolving national issues in consultation with all federating units and stakeholders. The meeting approved annual report of CCI for the last fiscal year. The CCI held six meetings during the period, in which 21 agenda items were considered.