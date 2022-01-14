Punjab CM says opposition politicised Murree tragedy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI-led government got the opposition which has neither awareness nor understanding of national interests. In a statement, the chief minister regretted that the opposition tried to gloss over the happenings in Murree. Opposition parties are indifferent to politics of national interest and they go to every extent to point score the issues involving human lives, he maintained. It is not the human heart but the sheer lust for power that runs deep in the bodies of the opposition leaders, he enunciated. However, the opposition has failed at every occasion, concluded the chief minister.