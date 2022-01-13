Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme audit report to be released soon

Islamabad : The third party audit report about 2.5 billion trees so far planted under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) is nearing completion and will be released soon.

According to the details shared by the climate change ministry, a consortium comprising International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is putting the finishing touches to this report that would be presented to the climate change ministry.

Performance audits worldwide are done with varying sample sizes depending on the confidence level required for the results. In this case, the sample size has been taken by the independent third-party auditor to ensure that the confidence level for the results is over 95 per cent correct.

An official said that this innovative programme not only created the expanded supply of plants but also generated a major portion of 500,000 green jobs.

“It remains the only public-sector project to voluntarily subject itself to an independent third-party performance audit and perform brilliantly on it,” he said.

He said the reliance on natural regeneration has actually gone up from the originally planned 50 per cent to now implemented 60 per cent of the target—and all this translated into the cost of the project drastically coming down.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the third party audit report about tree plantation programme would be prepared soon.

“We have set a precedent because there is a need to ensure complete transparency in TBTTP that is now widely being acknowledged at the international level,” he said.

He said “The consistent efforts are underway and we will achieve the target of planting ten billion trees in the coming years.”