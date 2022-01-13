Protest in Central Jail Larkana

SUKKUR: The prisoners protested in Central Jail Larkana over shifting of a prisoner to Central Jail in Karachi. The prison administration had shifted one of the inmates Wajid Jatoi to Central Jail in Karachi from the Larkana Jail for repeated transgression of prison rules, which led to protests by the prisoners on Wednesday. They raised slogans and some of them climbed on the roof of barracks. The police responded by tear gas shelling and by cutting power to the barracks.