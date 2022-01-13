Two dead, four injured in Larkana attack

SUKKUR: Two people were gunned down and three injured in vendetta killing in Larkana on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Saifullah and Nadeem Khoso while the injured included Tufail Ali, Sheeraz Khoso, Nizam Ali Brohi and Kareem Jatoi. They were shifted to Chandika Medical College Civil Hospital by the locals.

Abdul Aziz Khoso, a cousin of one of the deceased, said that the unidentified armed men, who also happened to be related to them hurled profanities before resorting to attacking the peasants working in the fields. They told the peasants that they were taking revenge from them for informing the police about criminals, who were later killed by the police. The victims, he said paid a heavy price for cooperating with the police. The heirs of the victims took the bodies to the office of SSP Chowk Larkana, where they staged sit-in and demanded the arrest of the killers.