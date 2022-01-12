Shrine defiled in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In an act of sheer disrespect, a group of vandals allegedly desecrated the shrine of a holy figure near Paniala village in Paharpur tehsil of the district.

It was learnt that a group of unidentified men armed with spades and other digging tools opened the grave and reportedly took away the remains from it said to be associated with a holy figure.

The shrine was vandalised during the night as there was nobody present on its premises.

The desecration of the shrine drew condemnation from the local people, who had built a tomb over it and had great reverence for the holy figure believed to be buried over there.

The case was registered on the complaint of the station house officer of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station.