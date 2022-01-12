‘Opposition politicising Murree tragedy’

LAHORE: The Punjab government spokesman and special assistant to chief minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar on Tuesday said that PMLN and PPP were furthering their nefarious political agendas on the Murree tragedy. In a statement, the SACM said the whole nation was cognizant of the fact that PMLN and PPP had always played politics on corpses. He said the families of 14 martyrs of the Model Town tragedy were still awaiting justice from Shehbaz Sharif, while innocent children of Thar were clueless about their fault. Khawar said the PPP had been ruling Sindh for a long time but innocent children in Thar were still dying without any treatment. The Sharif family, who ruled Punjab for decades, did not take any practical step to strengthen the institutions in Murree.