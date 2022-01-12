Baloch demands resignation from Buzdar after Murree tragedy

LALAMUSA: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded Punjab CM Usman Buzdar resign after Murree tragedy.

He said this while talking to media after congratulating newly-elected Kharian Tehsil bar president and JI Gujrat district ameer Syed Ziaullah Shah advocate. He appreciated the long march announcement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and termed it his democratic and political right. He said that Karachi was a mega city and it should be given mega rights instead of deprivation of rights from the people. Baloch lamented that the economic condition of eth country had become worst. The agreements made with the IMF had resulted in rising inflation, unemployment and depleting the purchasing power of the people, he added. He alleged that the government had failed on all fronts and the only solution to this issue was resignation of the rulers. The new elections should be held immediately, he demanded. He said that PM Imran Khan would be responsible if the democratic system ended.