COAS lauds army’s efforts in Murree, Balochistan relief operations

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 246th Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday and emphasised continued mission-oriented training of formations to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.

The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised continued training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges, the ISPR said while quoting the COAS.

The forum took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on border management and Internal Security. The participants were apprised of the progress and achievements of "Operation Radd ul Fassad".

The COAS appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to snowstorm in Murree and heavy rainfall in Balochistan.