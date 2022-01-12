COAS lauds army’s efforts in Murree, Balochistan relief operations

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 246th Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday and emphasised continued mission-oriented training of formations to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges.
The Army Chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised continued training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats and challenges, the ISPR said while quoting the COAS.
The forum took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on border management and Internal Security. The participants were apprised of the progress and achievements of "Operation Radd ul Fassad".
The COAS appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to snowstorm in Murree and heavy rainfall in Balochistan.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has rejected the enquiry committee formed by the federal government to probe...
NEW DELHI: New Delhi ordered on Tuesday the closure of non-essential offices, restaurants and bars but offered free...
KARACHI: Findings of an international study have revealed that a person infected with COVID-19 can pass on the...
LALAMUSA: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded Punjab CM Usman Buzdar resign after Murree tragedy.He...
Usman Mirza, the prime accused in the couple harassment case, was arrested on July 7, 2021 after the disturbing video...
GENEVA: The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian...
Comments