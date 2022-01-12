Gutter Baghicha’s 200-acre land allotment to KMC Society illegal: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared as illegal the allotment of 200 acres of land of Gutter Baghicha to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Employees Cooperative Housing Society and ordered for immediate evacuation of the encroached plots.

The court directed the KMC administration to ensure immediate evacuation of the plots. The chief justice observed that as per law, the land could only be given for educational, religious, and welfare purposes. The chief justice observed that the KMC had allotted 80 per cent of 200-acre land of Gutter Baghicha to its employees.

The counsel for the KMC, however, contended that over 300,000 people were living in the society and pleaded with the court to think about the widows and their children as well. He contended that the pension was not sufficient for them to build their houses. “The KMC cannot allot land directly or indirectly to its employees,” the CJP remarked. The court cancelled allotment of the land and directed the Karachi administrator to evacuate the encroached upon plots immediately.